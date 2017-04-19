CHEAT SHEET

    Violence, Arrests Plague Richard Spencer Event at Auburn

    Chip Somodevilla

    Violence and arrests punctuated another Richard Spencer event, this time in Auburn, Alabama, where the white-nationalist speaker appeared Tuesday evening. Auburn University had attempted to cancel the speech on Friday, but Spencer obtained a federal court order that allowed him to go ahead with the event. Three people were arrested while protesting the appearance, police said. “We won a major victory for the alt-right,” Spencer said of the order. His speech, according to local outlets, was repeatedly interrupted by protests and shouts from the young crowd. “The alt-right is about being a white person, being a European in the 21st century,” Spencer said. “There’d be no history without us.”

