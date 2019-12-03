Viral Cat Lil BUB Dies at Age 8
Viral cat Lil BUB passed away in her sleep on Monday, her owner announced to the world. In a statement, Mike Bridavsky said the feline passed away after a battle with a “persistent and aggressive bone infection.” “Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world,” Bridavsky wrote. “I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams often.”
According to CNN, Bridavsky adopted her in 2011 after she was born in a feral litter. She had a severe case of feline dwarfism and was the only cat ever recorded to have osteopetrosis, a rare bone condition. Lil BUB helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need and even started a national fund for special needs pets. She became an internet sensation after appearing on the front page of Reddit.