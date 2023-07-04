Viral Leftist Twitter User Likely Doesn’t Exist: Expert
GET REAL
A “proud Democrat” Twitter account which regularly went viral sharing extreme liberal opinions is probably not a real person, according to a report. The account with the name Erica Marsh claimed to have worked as a field organizer for the Biden presidential campaign and was repeatedly mocked by conservatives for her histrionic takes, including in one post last month saying she still wears “2 masks whenever I go out and support Ukraine.” Last week, one of her tweets attacking the Supreme Court’s controversial affirmative action decision saying “no Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system” was even viewed over 27 million times. But a Washington Post report claims the Biden campaign has no record of her, and neither does the Obama Foundation where she previously said she’d worked, and a digital-imaging expert said her images show signs of digital manipulation. “I strongly suspect that this person doesn’t exist,” John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, told the Post. “It’s as if she dropped from the moon and arrived fully formed with this narrative that makes liberals look like idiots.” The account was suspended on Sunday after the Post raised questions with Twitter.