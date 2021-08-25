Keep Your Head Up, Side Sleepers: This Viral Pillow Supports Your Neck for a Better Night’s Rest

Scouting Report: This cube shaped pillow is perfect for side-sleepers thanks to its design which helps support the space between your neck and your shoulders.

For many years, I have been on a quest for a better night’s sleep. I sleep well, but not the best. And the main problem is how I sleep. As a frequent side sleeper, I have found that I scrunch up my shoulders to my ears just moments after my head hits the pillow. This has resulted in discomfort, neck pain, and honestly, terrible posture. My habit of moving my shoulders up to support my head throughout the night was something I thought I had to live with but then I heard about the Pillow Cube Classic. After trying it out, I can say that now, my neck and head are supported whenever I doze off, and my posture has definitely improved.

The Pillow Cube is designed to fit in the 90° angle between your head and your shoulder, and it does just that. But this space is not the same for everyone, which is why I took this helpful quiz and found the 6” pillow is right for my needs. Once my pillow arrived, I took it out of a flat box and it immediately began to expand. Twenty minutes later, I used it to take a nap. I was expecting it to take some getting used to, because I’ve only ever slept on standard pillows, but I adjusted quickly. And when I woke up, I couldn’t wait to use my new pillow again.

Although the Pillow Cube is not ideal for a pillow fight, it is ideal for those who prefer to stay on their side while they sleep. It keeps your head up while you rest in your preferred position and is supportive, and comfortable. This pillow has a foam core, which is just firm enough to hold its shape. It is encased in a breathable cover and a soft case that is so nice to have my head and shoulders snuggle up into. And since my “shoulder gap” is now filled, I’ve realized there’s many other uses for the Pillow Cube. Besides fitting perfectly under my head as I sleep on my side, this 12x12 pillow fits almost anywhere, making it great for travel, or resting on the couch.

This cube-shaped pillow helps me fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up without pain. It has been just the solution to the better night’s rest that I was looking for.

