Viral Video of the Day: Burj Khalifa BASE Jump

Felix Baumgartner's fall from the edge of space is probably the greatest jump of all time—but this is a close second.

Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen, members of the French BASE jumping team Soul Flyers, set a new world record after taking a dive off the top of the world's tallest building: Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Reffet and Fugen emitted colored smoke as they made their descent, helmet-mounted GoPros and camera-mounted helicopters covering the feat from every possible angle.

It's like a mini Michael Bay action flick—without the excessive explosions of course.