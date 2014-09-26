Viral Video of the Day: Derek Jeter Leaves the Bronx a Hero

Derek Jeter's final game before retirement may be Sunday, but Thursday night's game—his last in Yankee Stadium—is the one that will be remembered.

With the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Captain stepped up to the plate and hit a single into right field allowing Antoan Richardson to score and giving the Yankees a 6-5 win. It was Jeter’s third RBI of the night, and a perfect way to end his time in the Bronx.

After being congratulated by his current team, Jeter was greeted outside the Yanks’ dugout by former manager Joe Torre and former teammates Jorge Posada, Andy Pettite and Mariano Rivera. Oh, and let’s not forget the more than 48,000 fans in the stands were there to see it as well. It’s the kind of ending you’d think could only happen in the movies.

For his final game in Boston on Sunday, Jeter will play only as a designated hitter, ensuring that his last time at shortstop was at home in New York.