The classic comedy Ghostbusters is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a theatrical re-release over Labor Day weekend. If you can’t wait that long, you could watch it on Netflix right now—or better yet, you could watch this loving Lego tribute.

This clip recreates the scene where the Ghostbusters take their inaugural case at the Sedgwick Hotel and first encounter fan favorite Slimer, the Lego equivalent of whom is just too good to give away.