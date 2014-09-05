Viral Video of the Day: Joan Rivers Returns to The Tonight Show

The hilarious and incorrigible Joan Rivers passed away yesterday after slipping into a coma last week due to complications from a minor medical procedure. Often brash and always honest, the comedienne was known to ruffle some feathers, especially among the celebrity community’s more delicate birds.

Perhaps it’s not all that surprising then that Rivers managed to get herself banned from NBC’s The Tonight Show, where Johnny Carson originally put her on the map in 1965, for the better part of 26 years. She made her triumphant return to the late night staple this March, joining Jimmy Fallon to crack jokes at her own, and of course the Kardashians’, expense.

Here’s to a truly funny woman.