Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Spacey's barbershop quartet cover of Jason Derulo's 'Talk Dirty?' That was so last week. This week, Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs posted a supercover of the pop song, shifting seamlessly through the styles of 20 historical hitmakers, from Barry White to Slayer.

So, if you've ever wondered what the Beach Boys would sound like singing "your booty don't need explainin'," click away.