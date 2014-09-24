Viral Video of the Day: 'The Matrix' as a Video Game

Given that the Matrix films take place mostly inside a virtual-reality world created to keep humans in line, its reinvention as an 8-bit video game—the type that you might have played on a Nintendo or Sega system way back in the 1980s and 1990s—seems like a natural progression. Designed like early classic button-mashers such as Street Fighter and Contra, this video is a perfect recap the first film of the eye-popping, occasionally convoluted trilogy.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t exist outside this video, but perhaps the creators of the Great Gatsby game can make it a reality.