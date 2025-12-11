Virgin Podcaster Loses It After Being Told to ‘Get Laid’

Nick Fuentes isn’t done beefing with Piers Morgan over his virginity.

The far-right podcaster, 27, reignited his feud with the British pundit, 60, after they had a two-hour-long sparring match on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this week over his long history of racist, misogynistic, and Holocaust-denying remarks.

“I apologize for nothing, I take nothing back,” Fuentes said on his America First show that streams online. “You don’t have to like me, you can think I’m a jerk, you can think I’m irresponsible. You can think whatever you want about me.”

Morgan reposted a clip of the statement on X, writing: “🤣🤣You really need to get laid, you deluded little twerp.”

“You need to go get your wife bro,” Fuentes hit back.

Morgan spent the first half of his eponymous show pressing Fuentes on his problematic views, succinctly summed up by a clip where the podcaster makes derogatory comments about Jewish people, women, and people of color.

“That’s 100 percent true. Everything I said in that clip is true,” Fuentes told Morgan after his own words were played back to him.

Nearly 90 minutes in, Morgan zeroes in on the white nationalist’s history of demeaning comments about women—and flat-out asks Fuentes about his virginity.

After confirming that Fuentes is indeed attracted to women, Morgan doubled down to ask about his sexuality.

“You’re not gay?” the controversial journalist said.

“No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that,” Fuentes responded, sending Morgan into a rant about how his young guest was “a misogynist old dinosaur.”

“I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes?” he said. “‘All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy—have you ever had sex?”

“No, absolutely not,” Fuentes replied.

“Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid,” Morgan went on, as Fuentes stifled a laugh.

The podcaster, a proud “incel” or involuntary celibate, has spoken openly about his virginity in the past.