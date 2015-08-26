Virginia Cops Threatened Journalists

CHEAT SHEET
Two BBC reporters covering the police pursuit of Vester Lee Flanagan said that police officers threatened to seize their car and camera if they didn’t delete footage of site where the Flanagan shot himself. “Was too far away to get any good footage. One officer threatened to tow my car and take my camera,” reporter Franz Strasser tweeted. “Watched me delete my one file, and let me go. Other officer apologized and said we have to understand.” His colleague, Tara McKelvey, filmed the encounter.
A photographer from the Associated Press recorded the scene of the arrest.