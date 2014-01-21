Virginia Ex-Governor Bob McDonnell Indicted

CHEAT SHEET
Bob McDonnell, the Republican who served as governor of Virginia from 2010 to 2014, was charged in federal court Tuesday afternoon for illegally accepting gifts from a businessman who sought special treatement from the state. McDonnell's wife was also indicted. The alleged gifts include clothes, money, trips, golf accessories, and private plane rides. McDonnell was elected the same day as another Republican governor who's hard on his luck: Chris Christie.