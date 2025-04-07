Virginia Giuffre Slips Quietly Out of Hospital in Australia

Prince Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre was quietly discharged from a hospital Monday, a week after posting a subsequently retracted claim on Instagram that she had just “four days to live.”

Giuffre, who slipped out of the Western Australia hospital via a back door, has now claimed that she was beaten up by her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre a former martial arts instructor. Robert Giuffre’s lawyers have said he cannot comment on the claims due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked for sex with Andrew by the billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was just 17, spent six nights in the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Western Australia, the Daily Mail reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was admitted after tests revealed she had a kidney problem, the Mail reported. In her post in which she claimed she was going to die, Giuffre said she was suffering “renal failure” after being hit by a bus traveling at high speed.

However, police told The Daily Beast the bus crash she is thought to have been involved in was minor.

Giuffre, 41, claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was a teenager. A photograph of the grinning prince with his arm slung around her bare midriff, with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in the background, has become a defining image of Andrew’s alleged sleazy behavior.

Andrew has always denied having sex with Giuffre and says he does not recall meeting her. He implied in an interview with the BBC that the photograph is a fake, as have several of his allies.

Giuffre told People magazine over the weekend, “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who, abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.”

Virginia Guiffre the magazine that she reported a Jan. 9, 2025, assault in Dunsborough, Western Australia, to police, but People added that it was “unable to obtain the incident report.” Robert Giuffre did not respond to calls and texts for comment from People, but his attorney told the magazine: “Unfortunately, as the issues you raise are before the Courts in Australia both he and anyone associated with the case including Ms Giuffre or her agents are prohibited from discussing or utilizing the media. Therefore, there is no comment.”