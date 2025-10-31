Virginia Giuffre’s Brother Demands ‘Now DO Trump’ After Andrew

President Donald Trump needs to “put on his big boy pants” and face accountability for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, says the brother of Virginia Giuffre, a victim of the sex offender.

The pressure campaign was reignited Thursday when the British royal formerly known as Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title and evicted from his cushy digs for his longtime association with Epstein that continued beyond what he once claimed.

Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, is now upping his pressure on the White House and Congress also to take action—ordering them to release the Epstein files and secure real justice for Giuffre, who was American.

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen—when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew. Miami Herald/TNS

Roberts commended King Charles for setting a good “precedent” by banishing Andrew, who was booted out of the Royal Lodge despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing, and said that it is high time that accountability reaches this side of the pond.

“President Trump needs to put his big boy pants on and follow suit,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Roberts’ wife, Amanda Roberts, encouraged Americans to continue pressuring Trump and his allies until they are forced to act on the Epstein files.

Virginia Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, called out President Donald Trump in a joint appearance on CNN. CNN

“We need to back our government in a corner where their hands are tied to this, and they have to come forward and do the right thing,” she said.

Roberts said that Andrew’s world being turned upside down was “vindication” for his sister, “but it’s not enough.”

Like Epstein, Andrew has also been accused of sexually abusing Giuffre, who took her own life in April.

“This is the right step and, yes, the U.K. is showing us the way,” Roberts said. “I think the problem here is that the United States holds the key to this like, magical box of mystery that they’re trying to hold secret, and we have to find a way to unlock that, and they have that key, and we have to put pressure on our FBI.”

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck, and Jeffrey Epstein party at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Roberts claimed that his late sister turned over evidence to the FBI that implicated others of committing sex crimes with Epstein. He stopped short of naming those allegedly involved, but said the FBI has evidence to work with.

“I can tell you that my sister handed over her own documents to the FBI,” he told CNN. “They have them in possession... She saw the very cameras that Epstein was using to blackmail so many of these men, these horrific men, these—I won’t even name them, these horrific men that sexually abused so many of these women, girls at the time. It’s time for us to blackmail them.”

Jeffrey Epstein once said that he believed that he was, at one point, Donald Trump's closest friend. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

He continued, “It’s time for us to use reverse psychology here and have our FBI, our very own justice system, people that are supposed to defend us, unlock that little box. Show us the documents. We don’t need to know the victims’ names, but we need to know the people that were involved inside of those documents. We just say, ‘You know what?’ Enough is enough.”

FBI Director Kash Patel and others in the Trump administration have said there is no more to investigate regarding Epstein’s death—a jailhouse suicide subject to multiple conspiracies—and that there is no “client list” that implicates other powerful figures.

Donald Trump has repeatedly declined to rule out pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, insisting he would need to look into the matter further. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The only Epstein associate to face jail time has been his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking. After cooperating with the Trump administration over the summer, she was quietly transferred to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas—breaking precedent for someone convicted of sex crimes.

Trump, 79, was a friend of Epstein and Maxwell himself. He was photographed with the duo several times in the 1990s and early 2000s, and he allegedly drew a doodle of a woman’s silhouette on a birthday card for Epstein in 2003, which he also signed.

The president has begged the American public, including his own supporters, to move on from Epstein. His reluctance to declassify the whole of the Epstein files, as he promised to do on the campaign trail last year, has caused a rift in his MAGA base.