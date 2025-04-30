Virginia Giuffre’s Family Reveals Handwritten Note She Left

The family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the prominent Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim, has revealed an impassioned note she wrote by hand before she died on Friday.

The note, posted on Facebook by her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts, offers strong words of support to survivors of sexual abuse. Roberts said that they had found it while going through Giuffre’s journals.

“Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims,” Giuffre wrote. “Is protesting the answer? I dont know. But weve got to start somewhere”

“To all survivors and those protesting,” she added. “We stand with you in solidarity and know the fight is not over!”

Roberts wrote that the family thought it was important to share Giuffre’s message with the world. “Survivors should know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced,” Roberts wrote.

She believes it was intended to be sent to protesters outside the White House Wednesday.

Giuffre, 41, who was thrust into the spotlight after she claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia last week.

Soon after her death, her family remembered her as a “fierce warrior” in a statement shared with NBC News.

“She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement said. “Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Several weeks before she died, Giuffre posted on social media that she had four days to live after being involved in a car crash. She shared a photo of herself showing that she was badly bruised and in the hospital.

Giuffre claimed she had four days to live after a car accident. Facebook/Ross MunnsInstagram/Virginia Roberts

She later admitted that the claim that she was fatally injured was false and was eventually released from the hospital.

Soon after, she accused her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, of domestic abuse in People magazine, saying that she had only recently been able to escape the situation.

Giuffre shared three children with her husband.

Giuffre, who spent much of her early life as a runaway, had become wrapped up in Epstein’s sex-trafficking after she met Ghislaine Maxwell at 16 while working in a Mar-a-Lago spa.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (c) and Ghislaine Maxwell. US Department of Justice

She claimed that Epstein made her have sex with his wealthy associates, including Prince Andrew, who she said sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The accusation was supported by a photo of the two together.

Although Andrew denied wrongdoing, he reached a multimillion dollar settlement with Giuffre in 2022.