Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyer Casts Doubt Over Her Death

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer has expressed doubts over the nature of her client’s death by suicide at 41.

One of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken abuse survivors, Guiffre’s passing was announced Friday in a statement by her family who said she died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia.

Her lawyer, Karrie Louden, cast her doubts over Guiffre’s death however, claiming there are “big question marks over it.”

“She was in a lot of pain but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that,” Louden, who had represented Giuffre since January, told The Sun. “When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering.”

“We’ve got big question marks over it,” she added, but noted she was “not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.”

In their statement, Giuffre’s family said that she had “lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” they continued. “She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Her brother, Sky Roberts, told People magazine in an interview early April that his sister had not been able to see her three children over the past few months after her husband filed a restraining order against her in February.

“It’s the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children,” Roberts told People. “Nothing compares to a mother being separated from her child.” Giuffre alleged that her husband, Robert Giuffre, was physically abusing her. His attorney told People in an email, “There is no comment.”

Giuffre’s death came weeks after she posted a photo on Instagram claiming she had “four days to live” after apparently being injured in a collision with a school bus in March. She added that she just wanted to “see my babies one last time.”

She later said her claim about being near death was false, and she was quietly discharged from the hospital.

Giuffre famously claimed that Epstein trafficked her to rich men, including Prince Andrew, where she was “passed around like a platter of fruit.”

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations and settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. Epstein also denied the allegations before his death by suicide in 2019.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.