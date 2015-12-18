CHEAT SHEET

    Virginia Schools Closed Over Islamic Lesson Dispute

    Schools in Virginia’s Augusta County are closed Friday over “security concerns” from a parental outcry over a geography lesson covering Islamic calligraphy. The “tone and content” on electronic communications received by the school board have grown more alarming, said Superintendent Eric Bond, after a Riverheads High School teacher taught a class about calligraphy and had them trace the Islamic declaration of faith on a handout. August schools go on winter break Monday.

