Virginia Schools Closed Over Islamic Lesson Dispute

Read it at The Daily Beast
Schools in Virginia’s Augusta County are closed Friday over “security concerns” from a parental outcry over a geography lesson covering Islamic calligraphy. The “tone and content” on electronic communications received by the school board have grown more alarming, said Superintendent Eric Bond, after a Riverheads High School teacher taught a class about calligraphy and had them trace the Islamic declaration of faith on a handout. August schools go on winter break Monday.