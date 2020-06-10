Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Bragged About Coughing on a Mennonite Man to ‘Spread Corona’

Read it at WJLA
A Virginia State Trooper said in an April text message that he coughed on a Mennonite man he had ticketed “so he would spread Corona to the wedding they were going too [sic],” WJLA reports. Jacob Gooch is said to have ended the message with “lol,” and he’s since resigned from the state police department. The text came to light as part of an investigation into Gooch’s brother Mark, who is accused of murdering a Mennonite Sunday school teacher in New Mexico in January. Mark Gooch is a member of the Air Force stationed near Phoenix. According to interviews with law enforcement, both Mark and Jacob Gooch were raised in the Mennonite church but abandoned it as adults.