Virginia Tech’s First Black Fraternity Banned for Hazing

Read it at The Roanoke Times
The Theta Iota chapter of national Alpha Phi Alpha, Virginia Tech’s first black fraternity, has been banned from the school’s campus for 10 years over a hazing incident during which a victim was reportedly blindfolded and beaten over several days. The event, from Jan. 21 through Jan. 26, led to the student being hospitalized and then leaving the university. The fraternity sent an executive order recommending that the chapter disband. Other students corroborated the victim’s account.