Virginia Woman Sentenced to 11 Years for Posing as a Child Psychologist and ‘Treating’ Over 100 People
MOCK DOC
A Virginia judge sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison Friday for posing as a child psychologist to treat over 100 patients. Sharonda Avery was convicted of obtaining money by false pretenses, passing forged documents, perjury, and practicing psychology without a license. “Your lies and misrepresentations were truly astounding. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a case in which non-violent acts caused so much damage,” said Judge Charles Sharp when handing down the sentence, which far exceeded the recommended maximum of two years and three months. Avery practiced for roughly three years, and police found that she prescribed medications for conditions that did not exist, failed to accurately diagnose ailments patients did have, and fraudulently testified as an expert in court. Her lawyers said she had stopped taking her own mental illness medications.