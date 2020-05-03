Virtual Secretariat Wins Bizarro Digital Kentucky Derby
Triple Crown winner Secretariat briefly rose from the dead Saturday to win a digital version of the Kentucky Derby, ESPN reports. Churchill Downs, which holds the official IRL race, held a virtual contest between the 12 previous Triple Crown horses in place of the Kentucky Derby, which was scheduled for Saturday but has been postponed until September amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seattle Slew, who won the 1977 Triple Crown, led for most of the race, which was depicted via computer graphics. A live NBC announcer narrated the horses’ positions throughout. Churchill Downs decided to forgo betting on the race and instead pledged $1 million to coronavirus relief. Fans who chose the winning horse were entered into a contest to attend the September race.