Vito Fossella, who resigned from his congressional seat representing Staten Island in 2009 after a DUI arrest led to the public exposure of a secret second family in Virginia, made his successful return to electoral politics on Tuesday, easily winning the race to become Staten Island’s borough president. Fossella was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who called him “the only true Conservative Republican in the race who will stand up to the Radical Liberal Mob.” He won a primary against City Council member Steven Matteo by just 300 votes and then cruised in a less competitive than expected general election contest.