Vivek Ramaswamy finished fourth in the Iowa caucus, dropped out of the race, endorsed Donald Trump, and is now calling on the other two main candidates in the race to join him on the sidelines.

Shortly after speaking alongside the former president at his rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Ramaswamy showed up on Fox News once more with a message.

“[The GOP electorate] sent a positive message to all of us that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee of this party, and I think Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would actually at this point do this country and this party a service by stepping aside,” he said on Jesse Watters Primetime.

The Fox host followed up, in case Ramaswamy wasn’t clear. “You are calling on Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to drop out right now?”

“I am, and I think that would be healthy for this country,” replied Ramasawmy, who added that he believes the pair will be of use down the road.

“Especially Ron DeSantis, of the two of them, will have an important role to play in the future of this country and leading this nation. I believe that,” he said.

Neither DeSantis nor Haley have made any public indication that they would adhere to Ramaswamy’s request.