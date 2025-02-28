Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump Dealt Massive Blow as His Memecoin Tanks
FIZZLING OUT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.28.25 10:49AM EST 

Memecoin’s moment may have passed, just after U.S. President Donald Trump cashed in on the frenzy around it. The MAGA chief’s decision in January to launch a memecoin—a digital token which isn’t linked to any kind of underlying business or asset—caused a flurry of interest, but activity has now plummeted to an all time low. While both Trump’s coin (TRUMP) and Melania Meme (MELANIA) are also experiencing a nadir in valuation, Pump.fun— the site that allows users to create and trade memecoins on a Solana blockchain—has also seen interest slump. CNN reports that daily token launches and trading volumes have slid by more than 50 percent. Pump made it easy for traders to create and trade memecoins. This, coupled with the boom in interest after Trump released his coin, saw interest soar. With interest waning, prices are tanking and retailers are ceasing to trade. In addition, Pump faces lawsuits after investors lost millions due to alleged scams on the site. Also, law firm Burwick stated that the site “has collected hundreds of millions of dollars in fees while illicit drug use, self-harm, racism, antisemitism, lewd acts, bestiality, violent and other antisocial acts were displayed on the platform.”

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals Shallow Reason She Didn’t Want to Dump Alec Baldwin
HOUSE OF CARDS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.28.25 11:31AM EST 
Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) take a romantic stroll in NYC.
Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) take a romantic stroll in NYC. Tom Kingston/WireImage

Kristin Davis, who famously played doe-eyed Charlotte York on Sex and the City, just revealed why she didn’t want to break up with her early 2000s beau, Alec Baldwin. The 60-year-old actress dated Baldwin, 66, back in their hey day after he had starred in movies like Beetlejuice and Glengarry Glen Ross. The pair ultimately didn’t work out. But before breaking things off, Davis turned to Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, who writes a sex column on the show, for advice. Finally, Davis has confessed the “embarrassing” reason she was hesitant to break up with Baldwin on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! on Thursday. “This is the thing–Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin, okay? Can I just say that straight out?” Davis told Lowe. “Like, one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.” The actress recalled this very house was harder to part with than Baldwin. “I remember, I was at work and I was like: ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s gonna work out with Alec, but I just really love that house,’ which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know?” she admitted. “But I’m like: ‘I don’t wanna break up with this person because I like his house!’ It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true.” Baldwin had purchased the estate Davis was lovestruck by for $1.7 million in 1995. Over the years, the 30 Rock alum tinkered with the house and expanded it before putting it on the market in 2022. This was following legal troubles he faced after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western Rust the previous year.

Read it at YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Vivek Ramaswamy Wasn’t ‘Radical’ Enough for DOGE Head Musk

FLEEING DOGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.28.25 11:59AM EST 
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.
Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy wasn’t “radical” enough for Elon Musk, his short-lived partner in government efficiency, according to a new report from The New York Times. Shortly after he won re-election in November, President Donald Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy (a failed presidential candidate) would jointly lead an outside advisory panel dedicated to cutting government costs. The two began brainstorming the new task force with members of Trump’s transition team, and at first, were largely on the same page as they came up with ways to force out career civil servants and challenge legal norms. Both men welcomed litigation and assumed the Supreme Court—which Trump had stacked during his first term—would side with their effort. But soon Musk decided he wanted to bring the initiative inside the government so he could gain full access to the federal data and payment systems. But Ramaswamy was more focused on deregulation and continued to envision DOGE as operating outside the government. Musk constantly pushed the team to be more “radical,” prompting their split. Just a few hours after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Ramaswamy ditched the so-called “department” of government efficiency, and has since announced a run for governor of Ohio. Trump and Musk have both endorsed him.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
5 Former Defense Secretaries Blast Trump for Military Purge
MARCHING ORDERS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.28.25 9:38AM EST 
Published 02.28.25 9:21AM EST 
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is holding the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Five former defense secretaries lambasted President Donald Trump for his Pentagon firings, calling them “reckless,” according to The Washington Post. In an extraordinary letter Thursday, Lloyd Austin, Jim Mattis, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, and William Perry, former defense secretaries from both sides of the aisle, called for congressional hearings into Trump’s firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. C.Q. Brown, and other senior military officials. They said the purge was “partisan” by design. “We are deeply alarmed by President Trump’s recent dismissals of several senior U.S. military leaders,” the former officials wrote. “We write to urge the U.S. Congress to hold Mr. Trump to account for these reckless actions and to exercise fully its Constitutional oversight responsibilities.” In response, the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Trump’s actions are “well within” his authority. The rebuke follows the firing of Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations, and the first woman member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen. James Slife, the Air Force’s no. 2, and the top military lawyers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also given their marching orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Backtracks After Elon Musk ‘Pro-Apartheid’ Claim
SORRY??
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 3:37AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 7:32PM EST 
The View
The View The View

The View co-host Joy Behar offered Elon Musk a back-handed apology after calling him “pro-apartheid” live on air. Behar’s comment slipped out during her rant about the South African billionaire’s relationship with President Donald Trump. “The guy was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa,” she said, later also calling the “first buddy” a “foreigner” and “a foreign agent.” She claimed that because of his background, “has that mentality going on. He was pro-apartheid, as I understand it.” Behar had to walk back her remarks right after the commercial break and admitted that she had no evidence for her claims. “Now I’m getting some flack because I said that Musk was pro-apartheid. I don’t really know for sure if he was,” she said. “He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full bloom, before the great Nelson Mandela fixed that. He was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t—he might have been a young guy, too.” She added jokingly: “So, don’t be suing me, OK Elon?” Behar added, which drew chuckles from the audience. Her apparent regret didn’t last long of course, as she immediately resumed her attack on the Trump administration. “They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict,” she said. “That’s why this show’s important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Bill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
GET REAL
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 6:47PM EST 
Bill Burr attends SNL50 at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bill Burr isn’t losing sleep over Ben Shapiro calling him “woke” and an “a--hole,” firing back in his characteristically blunt fashion. “I don’t know who he is, but that guy is a j----off,” Burr said in an interview with The New York Times this week. He dismissed Shapiro’s criticism as little more than a cash grab: “All he knew is if he put ‘woke’ on what I said, he would make more money.” Shapiro had taken issue with the comedian’s viral rant about CEOs after UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson was killed last December in a brazen, broad daylight shooting in Manhattan. “I love that f---ing CEOs are f---ing afraid right now. You should be! By and large, you’re all a bunch of selfish greedy f---ing pieces of s--t,” Burr said on his podcast last week. Shapiro felt he had to scold Burr in The Daily Wire, calling his comments “truly evil.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Russian Chess Legend Boris Spassky Dies at 88
ICON OF THE GAME
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.28.25 12:04AM EST 
Boris Spasski, russischer Schachspieler, Weltmeister im Schachspiel von 1969 bis 1972, Portrait circa von 1985. (Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images)
United Archives via Getty Images

Boris Spassky, a Russian grandmaster who went against American Bobby Fischer in a 1972 chess game known as the “Match of the Century,” has died. He was 88. The Chess Federation of Russia announced that Spassky passed away in Moscow on Thursday but did not provide a cause of death. At the 1972 World Chess Championship in Iceland, Spassky lost his title to Fischer in a high-profile duel that also became a metaphor for Cold War supremacy. Spassky resigned from the match and went home to a cold reception in the Soviet Union. “I was in a state of depression,” he told The New York Times in 1985. Born and raised in Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, Spassky began playing chess at age five. By 16, he was an international master; by 18, he was the world junior champion. He was also the first Soviet player to be named chess prince. Spassky had three children from three different marriages. Andrei Filatov, president of the Russian Chess Federation, mourned Spassky’s death in a statement to Russian outlet Tass: “A great personality has passed away,” he said. “Generations of chess players learned and continue to learn from his games and work. A great loss for the country.”

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Clint Eastwood Mourns Death of ‘Dear Friend’ Gene Hackman
‘No Finer Actor’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 4:09PM EST 
Gene Hackman and Clint Eastwood during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Jim Smeal/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Clint Eastwood paid tribute to his friend and co-star Gene Hackman in an emotional statement to Variety on Thursday after the actor was found dead at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. Eastwood said Hackman was a “dear friend” whom he would “miss very much.” Retiring as an actor in 2004 after winning two Oscars, Hackman starred alongside Eastwood in the 1992 Western Unforgiven. The film was directed by Eastwood, who commended Hackman’s acting ability, stating, “There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note.” The role of Sheriff “Little Bill” Daggett in Unforgiven won Hackman his second Oscar in the Supporting Actor category at the 1993 Oscars. Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in separate rooms of their house with the front door left open and pills scattered on the floor in a scene police have labeled “suspicious.” Celebrity tributes have poured in, including from Morgan Freeman, who also starred in Unforgiven. He called working with Hackman one of the “personal highlights” of his career in an Instagram post.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Meat Subscription Service Offers Locked-In Low Costs—and Free Burgers With Every Order
BEEF UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.25.25 3:58PM EST 
Omaha Steaks offers 12 free burgers with every delivery
Omaha Steaks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From rising grocery prices to unreliable vendors, stocking up on quality meat can feel like a hassle. Omaha Steaks makes it easy to turn everyday meals into feasts by keeping your freezer stocked with perfectly-portioned proteins, sides, and desserts—all without breaking the bank.

Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned meat purveyor that is known for its premium steaks, burgers, chicken, seafood, and more. The brand’s subscription program offers unmatched quality and selection, delivering satisfying meals directly to your door. In addition to its multitude of meat options, the deliveries also include a variety of scrumptious sides and tasty desserts.

Butcher's Protein Bundle — Subscription
Price reflects 10% discount.
Subscribe At Omaha Steaks$90

Now, Omaha Steaks is upping the ante by offering a series of perks designed to put its customers first. First, the brand guarantees a locked-in price for the duration of your subscription. In other words, even if prices continue to rise, your cost will stay the same. No surprises, just a stress-free culinary experience. To add even more value, the brand is offering an extra 10 percent off if you sign up today—a deal that extends to all future shipments as well!

As if these savings weren’t savory enough, Omaha Steaks is also offering a mouthwatering add-on: twelve free burgers with every shipment. That’s a lifetime of premium burgers, at no additional cost. Start your subscription today to take advantage of this delectable deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Jilted Exes Move in Together
HAPPILY EVER AFTER?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 6:31PM EST 
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at the Disney Upfront 2022 event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 17, 2022.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at the Disney Upfront 2022 event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 17, 2022. DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are not the only couple making strides in their relationship—their exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig may have just one-upped them. Roback and Holmes, both former ABC anchors, were outed as a couple in 2022. At the time they claimed they were in the middle of divorce proceedings with their respective spouses. Now, sources confirm that Shue and Fiebig have made advancements of their own after confirming their relationship in Dec. 2023. “[They] have moved in together,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s not revenge. It’s real.” The insider said that the pair are “doing great and very much in love,” adding that although the couple isn’t ready to be engaged they are, in fact, deeply in love. “Marriage is a big step, so they’re cautious and careful because they got hurt the last time,” the source said, adding, “It’s more important for them to just be in love, live together, travel and enjoy each other.” Meanwhile, Robach is still reportedly waiting on Holmes to pop the question. “Amy still believes in marriage and wants to get married to T.J.,” the insider said. “She wants that kind of commitment from him.”

Read it at US Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Pro Golfer Chases Alligator Off the Course During Tournament
LATER, GATOR!
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 7:23PM EST 
Golfer Billy Horschel corrals an alligator while golfing.
ESPN

Professional golfer Billy Horschel was in for a surprise Thursday when he went head-to-scaly-head with a wild alligator during a Palm Beach Gardens golfing championship. The massive reptile crawled its way across the course before being spotted by the 38-year-old pro, who then approached the creature. Carefully, he extended his shiny golf club and nudged the gator’s head. As onlookers watched in awe, the gator scuttled away while Horschel followed. It found safety in a nearby pond, away from pesky humans. American alligators are fairly common in Florida, and they’re protected under the Endangered Species Act. They’ve lived in the state for centuries, but recent human population growth has forced them to interact with humans much more than desired. Still, they rarely attack humans, and as Horschel told the Associated Press: “they’re more afraid of you.” That didn’t stop fans from applauding Horschel’s bravery and posting all across social media about the University of Florida alum. “That’s a gator getting the gator,” they said, referencing the college mascot. All players were able to return to putting shortly after.

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsEarly Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsBill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsEveryone Is Laughing at Pam Bondi’s ‘Epstein Files’ Flop
Yasmeen Hamadeh