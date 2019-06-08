1. COUNT 'EM, QUANTUM?
The New Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV Lineup Is A Summer-Perfect Upgrade
Vizio’s new high fidelity TVs are as impressive on the outside as they are on the inside and you’re getting a massive upgrade for Vizio’s famously affordable prices. You can get the sleek and gorgeously styled M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TVs with a 55-inch display for $598 and the 65-inch display for $798. Prices like these demonstrate Vizio’s mission to undercut the competition with an affordability that doesn’t sacrifice high quality — even if that means borrowing from its own high-tier options. For example, the M-Series TVs include what the brand had previously only built into its P-Series models, most importantly its Quantum color configuration that produces up to 80% more color than standard 4k HDR TVs, according to industry giant Dolby’s standards. At a press event in Manhattan last month, I walked through several rooms displaying what these TVs are capable of and it’s astounding. 90 built-in dimming zones inside the screen allow for color contrast on a scale I’d never seen before, creating really beautiful scenes (I’d get lost in nature shows for days). But the TV’s brains are also completely new with SmartCast 3.0, which allows you to control your TV through any of your smart assistants (and it’s got Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 built-in so you don’t even need those assistants to get that functionality). The free-to-watch options and voice control lets you seamlessly and easily search for and turn on whatever you’re in the mood for. This launch is a smart move for Vizio as it continues to enhance its TVs with features that are really hard to find at its prices, especially at full price. Your summer TV upgrade option is here and with prices like these, there’s little reason to wait.
