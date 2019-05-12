Vladimir Putin Face-Plants During Hockey Game Victory Lap

Russian President Vladimir Putin fell on his face Sunday while taking a victory lap after an ice hockey game in Sochi, the New York Post reports. After scoring what he said were nine goals (others counted eight), the 66-year-old skated around the edge of the Bolshoi Ice Arena. But while Putin waved to fans, he appeared not to notice the red carpet that had been placed over part of the ice and fell face first the moment his skates stopped. Two nearby hockey players helped Putin up, and he skated on without appearing to be injured.