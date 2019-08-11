Leather-Clad Vladimir Putin Angers Ukranians With Crimea Biker Trip

Read it at BBC
Vladimir Putin angered Ukrainians when he took part in biker festival in the capital of Crimea over the weekend. The Russian president, wearing an all-leather outfit, rode into town on a massive motorcycle to be the guest of honor at the event sponsored by the right-wing Night Wolves motorcycle group, who were vocal supporters of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the visit a “blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty” and called state-run Russian media “pathetic” for treating the trip as a routing outing.