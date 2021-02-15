CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Putin’s Interest Piqued by Elon Musk's Clubhouse Chat Offer
TRUST BUT VERIFY
Read it at TASS
The Kremlin is intrigued by billionaire Elon Musk’s proposal to chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the audio chat app Clubhouse, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency TASS. “Would you like join me [sic] for a conversation on Clubhouse?” Musk tweeted at the official Kremlin account on Feb. 13, after which he posted in Russian, “It would be a great honor to talk to you.” Peskov described Musk’s overture to Putin as, “without a doubt, very interesting...But we need to understand somehow what he means, what the offer is about, we need to verify this first, and then we will respond.” Putin himself does not himself maintain any social media presence, Peskov said.