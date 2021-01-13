Vodka is No Laughing Matter for Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd can make you laugh at any moment.

His comedic sense of timing, of course, has been honed from his years on Saturday Night Live and his roles in a long list of smash-hit movies, including Ghostbusters, Spies Like Us and the Blues Brothers. But when it comes to his Crystal Head Vodka brand, he’s as educational as he is entertaining. This is no vanity project or fluffy celebrity endorsement.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, Aykroyd joins co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum to talk about the latest release from Crystal Head, the bars he ran with John Belushi in New York and the early days of the House of Blues.

So mix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong