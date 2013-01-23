Voice of Charlie Brown Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
First Elmo, now Charlie Brown? A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Wednesday that Peter Robbins, 56, who was the voice of Charlie Brown during A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, was arrested at a border crossing between San Diego and Mexico on Sunday. Authorities said Robbins was arrested after officials discovered a warrant had been issued for his arrest by the San Diego Police Department, and was arraigned Wednesday on counts of stalking and making a threat to cause death or great bodily harm. The sheriff’s department did not give any further details and Robbins’s manager declined to comment. Ouch, Charlie.