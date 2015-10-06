Volkswagen Recall to Begin in January

CHEAT SHEET
Volkswagen is expected to begin recalling cars affected by its emissions scandal in January, the newly-appointed CEO Matthias Mueller said in an interview Tuesday. The company is aiming to complete the recall by the end of 2016, Mueller told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). The automaker has said emissions test-cheating software was implemented in 11 million diesel vehicles. Mueller added only a few employees have been embroiled in the scandal, which caused Volkswagen’s stock to plummet and led to the resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn.