Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has explained why he raised his eyebrow during Donald Trump’s glowing praise of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky, 47, met Trump, 79, at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday to discuss a peace deal to end Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

At a press conference following their negotiations, Trump talked up Zelensky’s enemy, Putin, who he had spoken with before meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump said, which provoked Zelensky to raise his eyebrow.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump admitted, “It sounds a little strange,” as Zelensky grinned and said, “Yeah.”

Speaking to Special Report with Bret Baier on Monday, Zelensky told the Fox News host he didn’t believe Putin’s messaging.

“I don’t trust Russians,” Zelensky said. “I don’t trust Putin and he doesn’t want success for Ukraine, really he doesn’t... He can say it. I believe that he can say such words to President Trump... but it’s not true, really.”

Zelensky went on to suggest that Putin did not want “more pressure” through trade sanctions from Trump and was simply placating the American president by saying he wanted Ukraine to succeed and offering them cheap electricity.

Volodymyr Zelensky laughs with Brett Baier during an interview on Fox News. screen grab

“Really, between us, we don’t need cheap [electricity]... it’s not about energy. We don’t need anything from them. That’s why I think it’s messages for President Trump... to find a way... to communicate with him.”

During their interview, Baier also asked if Zelensky was trying to convince Trump of his pathway to peace with Russia, or rather if Trump was trying to convince him of his concept for harmony between the countries.

President Donald Trump (R) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Who can convince him?” Zelensky said of Trump, laughing. “I think this is good we have very open dialogue. And we know each other.”

The two men have dramatically improved their relationship since February, when Trump told Zelensky in the White House that, “You’re not in a good position, you don’t have the cards.” The previous week Trump had called Zelensky a “dictator.”

In the Monday interview, Zelensky also spoke about the increased attacks on Ukrainian territory by Russia and whether Putin was actually serious about a peace deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at a news conference following a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I don’t see it,” Zelensky said. “He doesn’t speak about peace... He says he can go further, it’s not the signals of peace. That’s why, of course, we need dialogue [with] and pressure from President Trump. Sanctions, dialogue. [Trump] has some instruments and he personally can do it, I think. And I think that he is trying to do it, trying to bring the peace.”

Putin started the war between the two countries by invading Ukraine in 2022, and despite Trump’s latest negotiations, an agreement between the rivals still seems a distant possibility.

Baier asked Zelensky if he had a direct message for Putin after his latest meeting with Trump.

“I don’t want to speak with him,” Zelensky said of Putin. “He is enemy for me... We don’t want this world war from Russia. I don’t trust him and I will not. And he also doesn’t trust me, it’s understandable.”