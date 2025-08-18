Zelensky Gets Revenge on MTG’s Boyfriend for Roasting His Suit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky one-upped the reporter who criticized his outfit during his previous meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

When Zelensky met with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House in February, he wore an army-style sweatshirt, leading Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn—who is dating MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia—to ask him if he owned a suit.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit,” Glenn asked. “Do you own a suit?”

This time, Zelensky showed up in an all-black, military-style suit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore an all-black suit to his meeting with President Donald Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit,” Glenn said on Monday. “You look good.”

“I said the same thing,” President Trump added, patting Zelensky on the arm. “Isn’t that nice? That’s the one that attacked you last time.”

Zelensky said that he remembered the February incident before issuing a well-timed zinger.

“You’re in the same suit,” he told Glenn. “I changed. You [did] not.”

While Glenn switched up his tie for the event on Monday, he seemed to be wearing the same blue suit he wore when he targeted Zelensky in February.

Zelensky’s line elicited laughter from the reporters gathered in the room as well as from Trump.

“I will wear costume after this war will finish,” Zelensky replied, using the Ukrainian word for suit.

In the days leading up to his meeting with Trump on Monday, White House officials reportedly pressed Zelensky to wear a suit. Axios reported on Monday that the White House asked Ukrainian officials what Zelensky would wear to the meeting—a question that was also on Glenn’s mind on the eve of Zelensky’s arrival.

Glenn, 56, became the chief White House correspondent for right-wing network Real America’s Voice earlier this year and has quickly made a name for himself by asking fawning questions of the president.

Brian Glenn exits the Capitol with his girlfriend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Glenn and Trump have joked about the pair's relationship. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

In February, the president handed out hats that said “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” to reporters who were covering an executive order signing session in the Oval Office.

Garrett Haake, an NBC reporter, declined, but Glenn said, “Mr. President, I’ll take one!” and eagerly accepted the gift.