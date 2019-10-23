CHEAT SHEET
Ukrainian President Discussed Pressure for Biden Probe 2 Months Before July Call With Trump: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly brought up his concerns about pressure from President Trump to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son more than two months before the July 25 call between the two leaders. According to the Associated Press, Zelensky discussed the pressure from Trump and his personal attorney—Rudy Giuliani—for three hours at a May 7 meeting, saying he was “wary” about the push for the probe. The meeting reportedly came before Zelensky was officially inaugurated, and about two weeks after Trump called Zelensky the night he won the April 21 Ukrainian election.
The May 7 meeting reportedly included two of Zelensky’s top aides, Andriy Yermak and Andriy Bogdan, and the head of the state-owned natural gas company Andriy Kobolyev. In addition, Amos Hochstein—a former adviser to Biden on Ukraine matters during the Obama administration—was also in the room at the time. The White House has not released a transcript of the April call, and it is not clear if Trump brought up the Biden investigation during the call. Zelensky’s office and the White House have yet to comment publicly on the matter.