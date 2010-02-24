Vonn Crashes, Hockey Advances

Lindsey Vonn seems to make headlines when she doesn't win a gold medal as much as when she does. This time, she didn't. She was knocked out during the first run of the women's giant slalom after crashing in foggy conditions Wednesday, breaking a bone in her little finger. It's unclear whether it will prevent her from competing in the final event, the women's slalom on Feb. 26, of her injury-riddled Olympics. Meanwhile, in hockey, the U.S. men's team defeated Switzerland 2-0 to continue its unexpected run and make the semifinals. Zach Parise of the New Jersey Devils scored two third-period goals, including one on an empty net, to earn the Americans a spot against the winner of the Czech Republic-Finland game. The U.S. finished the day still atop the medal standings with 26, followed by Germany with 24. Both nations are tied for the most golds, of which they currently hold seven.
