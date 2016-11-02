‘Vote Trump’ Painted on Burned Black Church

CHEAT SHEET
A historically black church in Greenville, Mississippi, was burned and spray-painted with apparently pro-Trump grafitti Tuesday night. "Vote Trump" was found painted onto the side of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, when firefighters arrived on the scene. The building was badly burned, with visible damage to the walls and roof. No casualties were reported. The FBI is working to determine whether the attack was hate crime, the agency said Wednesday.
“The FBI Jackson Division is aware of the situation in Greenville, and we are working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine if any civil rights crimes were committed,” spokesman Brett Carr told the Clarion-Ledger.