How to Vote in a Dystopia

This year, voting by mail is a more desirable option during the nightmarish overlap of the coronavirus pandemic, flu season, hurricane season, unprecedented wildfires and the general gloom-and-doom anxiety of anyone paying attention.

When, where, and how you can vote varies depending on where you live—so The Daily Beast assembled a how-to guide based on your state.

First, register to vote. Most states offer online registration, but all states offer in-person and registration by mail. Again, the specifics vary by state, so make sure to look up your state’s options and deadlines.

Next, request your mail-in ballot.

If you’re registered to vote California, Washington, Vermont, Utah, Washington, D.C., or Nevada, a ballot will be sent to you automatically.

Meanwhile, if you live in New Hampshire, North Dakota, Minnesota, or Mississippi, there’s no formal deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot, but officials suggest mailing with plenty of time for officials to receive your request, prepare your ballot, mail it back to you.

Once your ballot arrives, read it carefully, fill it out, and mail it back with ample time for it to be counted in the election. Or, drop it off at your local polling location. Some states allow absentee ballots to be dropped off during early voting.

If you wait until Election Day to vote in person or drop off your mail-in ballot, be mindful of when your state’s polling locations close. Also check to confirm your polling location ahead of the election, as some may have moved due to COVID-19. All of the closing times below are the local time to each state.