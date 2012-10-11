VP Debate Kicks Off

CHEAT SHEET
It was right down to business. “OK you got your waves to the families in,” moderator Martha Raddatz started off Thursday night’s debate by quickly moving on to the attack in Benghazi, Libya, which took place exactly one month ago. “Wasn’t it a massive intelligence failure?” Raddatz asked. Vice President Biden didn’t so much answer the question directly, but praised the president’s performance and promised, “If you harm America … we will track you to the gates of hell.” Ryan had a different opinion. “This is becoming more troubling by the day,” Ryan said. “What we’re watching is the unraveling of the Obama foreign policy. And it’s making us less safe.”