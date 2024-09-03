VP Kamala Harris Makes It Rain for Democrats After Donation Windfall

Flushed with money from Kamala Harris’ record-breaking fundraising campaign, Democrats are pushing nearly $25 million into the coffers of down-ballot candidates in a bid to outspend their cash-poor Republican rivals in the run-up to November’s election, according to reports.

The Harris-Walz campaign and the Democratic National Committee are splashing around the cash in the federal and state races as they press home the financial windfall from Harris’ entry into the race.

Meanwhile, Republicans are chasing the money to prevent them from falling further behind in the donor derby.

Politico reported that the leader of the House Republicans’ biggest super PAC told donors he needed another $35 million to compete in the fall, with GOP challengers reportedly falling $37 million behind Democratic incumbents in the fight for key House seats.

Republican Party fundraisers are said to be “starting to panic” over the funding disparity.

The $25 million influx of Democratic donor cash includes $10 million transfers to both the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and its House counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to the Washington Post.

Another $2.5 million will go to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which focuses on winning majorities in the state legislative bodies, and $1 million each to the Democratic Governors Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association, says the Post.

The Harris campaign has raised over $540 million in six weeks and there are now said to be more than 2,000 staff in 312 offices in battleground states across the country.

“Like President Joe Biden before, when Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz enter the Oval Office, they’ll rely on strong partners from the Hill to state legislatures to move America forward,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

“We must win at all levels of government, up and down the ballot, to safeguard our freedoms and continue our economic progress — be it in red, blue, or purple America.”

Jason Thielman, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico: “The only thing preventing us from having a great night in November is the massive financial disparity our party currently faces. We are on a trajectory to win the majority, but unless something changes drastically in the next six weeks, we will lose winnable seats.”