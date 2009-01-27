VP's Home Now Visible

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
President Obama promised more transparency in government, we just didn't know he meant it literally. Vice President Joe Biden's new home at the U.S. Naval Observatory can now clearly be seen on Google Earth, despite being obscured for years while Dick Cheney was in office. The aerial image of the hilltop home displays in perfect clarity, and although Google says the de-pixilation was updated as new imagery became available from third-party suppliers, the timing mysteriously coincided with the new term of the vice president. The site was built in 1893 and has been the home to vice presidents since 1977.