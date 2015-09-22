VW Cheating Scandal Grows to 11M Cars

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Volkswagen admitted Tuesday that as many as 11 million of its vehicles may be affected by software that downplays emissions during testing. In a statement, the German auto maker said that it is “working intensely to eliminate these deviations through technical measures.” The company dedicated $7.3 billion to deal with the situation. VW shares dropped an additional 20 percent Tuesday, cutting the company’s market capitalization by more than $31 billion just this week. CEO Martin Winterkorn issued a statement Tuesday saying he is "deeply sorry."