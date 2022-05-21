Utah Hunting Guide Facing Felony for Rigging Don Jr.’s Bear Hunt
THRILL OF THE STUNT
A professional outdoorsman in Utah is facing felony criminal charges for allegedly helping Donald Trump Jr. shoot a bear illegally during a guided hunting expedition. Wade Lemon of Wade Lemon Hunting hosted Trump for the outing in May 2018. According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Lemon illegally baited the bear for Trump with “a pile of grain, oil, and pastries.” Trump is not listed as a defendant in the case, and is believed to not have known that the integrity of his hunt was compromised. Of the hunter, Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings actually said he was “a victim and now a possible witness in a fraudulent scheme.” The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Trump was in Utah for the hunt to support Hunter Nation, an organization that promotes hunting and gun rights; the organization later formed a PAC that spent nearly $100,000 in anti-Democrat advertisements during Donald Trump’s 2020 election. If found guilty, Lemon—whose hunting outfit has been investigated at least eight times for criminal conduct—could face five years in prison. He told the Tribune that he was surprised by the allegations. “As far as I knew everything was above board,” he said.