Wade: Trump Tweet Left ‘Bad Taste’

Dwyane Wade spoke out about Donald Trump’s salacious tweet about the shooting death of his cousin in an interview on Good Morning America. “I was grateful that it started a conversation but on the other hand, it just left a bad taste in my mouth because of what my family is dealing with and what our city of Chicago is dealing with and it looks like it’s being used as political gain,” Wade said. Nykea Aldridge, Wade’s first cousin, was shot while pushing a stroller in Chicago on Aug. 26.