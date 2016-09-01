CHEAT SHEET
    Wade: Trump Tweet Left ‘Bad Taste’

    SPEAKING OUT

    David Banks/USA Today Sports

    Dwyane Wade spoke out about Donald Trump’s salacious tweet about the shooting death of his cousin in an interview on Good Morning America. “I was grateful that it started a conversation but on the other hand, it just left a bad taste in my mouth because of what my family is dealing with and what our city of Chicago is dealing with and it looks like it’s being used as political gain,” Wade said. Nykea Aldridge, Wade’s first cousin, was shot while pushing a stroller in Chicago on Aug. 26.

