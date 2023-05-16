Wagner Chief Claims U.S. Soldier Killed in Bakhmut
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared in a video purporting to show the dead body of an American soldier in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Monday night. The mercenary boss also brandished documents allegedly belonging to the man which, if legitimate, would appear to confirm the victim’s U.S. identity. The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department for comment. The grisly video comes after Prigozhin was accused of offering to provide information on the position of Russia’s troops to Ukrainian intelligence in exchange for Kyiv withdrawing its forces from Bakhmut—an offer which was reportedly rejected because of a lack of trust in Prigozhin. On Monday, the Institute for the Study of War nonprofit claimed that the Russian presidential administration is “preparing an information operation to publicly discredit Prigozhin” but is “unlikely to threaten Prigozhin while Wagner forces are on the frontlines.”