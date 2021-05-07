North Dakota Schoolteacher on Leave After 5th Graders Re-Enacted George Floyd Murder, Says Report
‘INAPPROPRIATE AND INSENSITIVE’
A teacher at a North Dakota elementary school has been placed on leave following shocking reports that a fifth-grade class was made to re-enact the murder of George Floyd. According to Valley News Live, the claim that a Wahpeton Elementary School teacher organized the tone-deaf re-enactment initially surfaced in Facebook posts from furious parents. Then, in a statement, the school district confirmed that a teacher had been placed on leave—but didn’t offer any further details. “Earlier this week it was brought to our attention that an activity in one of our elementary classrooms may have been inappropriate and insensitive considering the current reality of the issues our country is currently dealing with,” said the statement. It added that the teacher will remain on leave “until the investigation is complete.” Valley News Live had more detail, citing sources from the district who said that no student was singled out because of the color of their skin, and that no child was harmed in the re-enactment.