Waiting for Gandalf

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
This is certainly a step up from X-Men: The Last Stand: The Guardian reports that Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will star together in a London production of Waiting for Godot. The two originally discussed swapping the roles from night to night but have now settled on McKellen as Estragon and Stewart as Vladimir. “I first saw it when I was a student 50 years ago,” McKellen said, “and the play was on tour through Manchester after its tumultuous West End run, baffling, infuriating, and astounding by turns."