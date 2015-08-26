Wal-Mart to Stop Selling Assault Rifles

CHEAT SHEET
Wal-Mart said it will stop selling assault rifles, semi-automatic guns, and other high-capacity weapons. A spokesman confirmed Tuesday to the pro-gun website BearingArms.com that the retail giant would stop selling high-capacity weapons. The move was not politically motivated, but instead sparked by dwindling sales, said Wal-Mart spokesperson Kory Lundberg. The company had previously come under pressure to end the sale of firearms by gun-safety groups. The retailer plans to sell off its remaining inventory of assault rifles and other high-capacity guns and will replace them with “other hunting and sportsman firearms, such as shotguns and rifles, based on customer demand,” Lundberg said.