Walking Lowers Breast Cancer Risk

A new report has found that at least seven hours of walking a week lowers the risk of breast cancer in women, adding to existing evidence that lifestyle, not just genetics, influences the disease. The exhaustive study followed 73,000 women for 17 years, and observed that women who walked an average of an hour each day had a 14 percent lower risk of breast cancer compared to those who walked three or less. More intense exercise lowered the risk even further, but you've got to start somewhere.