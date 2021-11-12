High School Embroiled in Broomstick ‘Hazing’ Faces More Sexual Assault Reports
GETS WORSE
Local authorities are looking into several sexual assault reports from female students at a New Jersey high school that was already dealing with a brutal hazing allegation. Wall High School made headlines this week after members of its football team accused older players of hazing, including abusing a younger player with a broomstick handle as he screamed for help. Several administrators from the district were placed on leave.
A source told NJ.com that it was not immediately clear the number of sexual assault victims or how many suspects were being examined in the proceedings. Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Police Department have remained tight-lipped, citing the sensitivity and confidential nature of juvenile records. Separately, one of the players seen in a video of the hazing was arrested for an unrelated, off-campus sexual assault, News 12 NJ reported Friday, citing sources.